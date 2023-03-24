CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.39.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSX

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in CSX by 166.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in CSX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $28.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.41. CSX has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $38.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.68%.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

See Also

