CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Holdings Boosted by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,082 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CTS were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in CTS by 1.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,150,545 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $107,276,000 after acquiring an additional 59,524 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CTS by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,335,049 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $97,255,000 after purchasing an additional 54,987 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of CTS by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,554,613 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $64,752,000 after purchasing an additional 14,311 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of CTS by 2.1% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,288,470 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,872,000 after purchasing an additional 26,104 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CTS by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,097,019 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,397,000 after purchasing an additional 20,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

CTS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CTS traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.36. 33,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,428. CTS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.90 and a fifty-two week high of $48.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.68.

CTS Announces Dividend

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. CTS had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $142.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CTS Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CTS in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of CTS in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CTS news, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 15,979 shares of CTS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $751,013.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 481,807 shares in the company, valued at $22,644,929. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other CTS news, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 2,746 shares of CTS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $129,062.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 498,035 shares in the company, valued at $23,407,645. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 15,979 shares of CTS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $751,013.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 481,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,644,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,759 shares of company stock worth $881,673. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CTS Profile

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

