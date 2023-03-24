Curtiss Motorcycles (OTCMKTS:CMOT) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Curtiss Motorcycles Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMOT – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 2,900 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 14,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

Curtiss Motorcycles Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average of $0.21.

About Curtiss Motorcycles

Curtiss Motorcycles Co, Inc manufactures American handcrafted street motorcycles. It engages in the designing and assembling of heavyweight motorcycles geared for customers. The company was founded by H. Matthew Chambers in May 2005 and is headquartered in Leeds, AL.

