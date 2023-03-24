Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Shares Up 4.5%

Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) were up 4.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.27 and last traded at $18.16. Approximately 387,931 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 852,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CUBI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Customers Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Customers Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

Customers Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $576.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $142.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.85 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 24.85% and a return on equity of 21.40%. Research analysts predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel K. Rothermel purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.71 per share, with a total value of $53,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 102,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,102,723.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu acquired 45,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $499,950.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,843,886. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel K. Rothermel acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.71 per share, with a total value of $53,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 102,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,102,723.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Customers Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 26,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 14,174 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 328,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,303,000 after acquiring an additional 25,241 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment includes commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

