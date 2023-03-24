CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Shares Gap Down to $30.04

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $30.04, but opened at $29.08. CVR Energy shares last traded at $28.88, with a volume of 111,080 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CVI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on CVR Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on CVR Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from CVR Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 174.8% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in CVR Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CVR Energy in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in CVR Energy in the third quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in CVR Energy in the first quarter worth about $79,000. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets high value transportation fuels. The Nitrogen Fertilizer segment markets nitrogen fertilizers primarily in the form of UAN and ammonia.

