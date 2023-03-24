D James Bidzos Sells 2,000 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 657,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,562,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

D James Bidzos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 21st, D James Bidzos sold 8,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $1,600,560.00.

On Thursday, February 23rd, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.22, for a total transaction of $406,440.00.

On Tuesday, February 21st, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total transaction of $406,200.00.

On Thursday, February 16th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.76, for a total transaction of $417,520.00.

On Tuesday, February 14th, D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.43, for a total transaction of $640,290.00.

On Thursday, January 19th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.73, for a total transaction of $423,460.00.

On Tuesday, January 17th, D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.87, for a total transaction of $644,610.00.

On Thursday, January 12th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.80, for a total transaction of $423,600.00.

On Tuesday, January 10th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.68, for a total transaction of $415,360.00.

VRSN stock traded up $3.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $200.62. 674,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,715. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.99. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.25 and a 12-month high of $228.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 1.00.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $369.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $366.10 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 47.30% and a negative return on equity of 46.13%. The firm's revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth $201,956,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,136,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP purchased a new position in VeriSign in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,386,000. CCLA Investment Management purchased a new position in VeriSign in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,137,000. Finally, Natixis boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 3,177.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 267,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,038,000 after acquiring an additional 259,726 shares during the period. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $216.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

