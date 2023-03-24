Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Sets New 12-Month High at $12.29

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.29 and last traded at $12.15, with a volume of 149627 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on DANOY. Societe Generale lowered Danone from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Danone from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Danone from €60.00 ($64.52) to €50.00 ($53.76) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Danone from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Danone from €70.00 ($75.27) to €65.00 ($69.89) in a report on Monday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.60.

Get Danone alerts:

Danone Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.25 and a 200 day moving average of $10.50.

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA engages in the food processing industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe; North America; China, North Asia & Oceania; and Rest of the World. The company was founded on February 2, 1899 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.