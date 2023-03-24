Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-one have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.73.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DDOG. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Datadog from $98.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $6,335,425.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 243,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,998,002.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $6,335,425.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 243,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,998,002.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 21,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.69, for a total transaction of $1,607,326.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 224,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,545,173.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 562,140 shares of company stock worth $41,618,118. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Datadog by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Datadog during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Datadog by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Datadog by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,137,000 after acquiring an additional 14,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Datadog by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $67.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.50. The company has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -421.50 and a beta of 0.99. Datadog has a 1 year low of $61.34 and a 1 year high of $159.00.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Datadog had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $469.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

