Davis Select Worldwide ETF (BATS:DWLD) Shares Down 0.9%

Davis Select Worldwide ETF (BATS:DWLD – Get Rating) shares fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.63 and last traded at $25.63. 46,729 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.87.

Davis Select Worldwide ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $238.19 million, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.06.

Get Davis Select Worldwide ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Davis Select Worldwide ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DWLD. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 1,433.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 67,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 63,046 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 1,932,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,044,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 108,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 10,561 shares during the period.

About Davis Select Worldwide ETF

The Davis Select Worldwide ETF (DWLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AWCI index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of global equities. The fund seeks long-term capital growth. DWLD was launched on Jan 11, 2017 and is managed by Davis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Davis Select Worldwide ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davis Select Worldwide ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.