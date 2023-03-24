Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:SSUS) Shares Down 1.2%

Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:SSUS – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $31.63 and last traded at $31.63. 99,495 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 63,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.02.

Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $439.98 million, a PE ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $309,000.

Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF Company Profile

The Day Hagan\u002FNed Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (SSUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed US fund-of-funds that overweights and underweights 11 US large-cap sectors based on proprietary risk model. SSUS was launched on Jan 17, 2020 and is managed by Day Hagan.

