DeepOnion (ONION) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $383.88

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 46.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for $0.0387 or 0.00000137 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded up 31.6% against the U.S. dollar. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $885,960.35 and $383.88 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeepOnion Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,908,768 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars.

