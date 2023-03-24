DeFiChain Achieves Market Capitalization of $387.95 Million (DFI)

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 23rd. DeFiChain has a market capitalization of $387.95 million and approximately $7.78 million worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DeFiChain has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DeFiChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00002025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain Coin Profile

DeFiChain was first traded on May 11th, 2020. DeFiChain’s total supply is 995,842,168 coins and its circulating supply is 678,211,764 coins. DeFiChain’s official message board is blog.defichain.com. The official website for DeFiChain is defichain.com. The Reddit community for DeFiChain is https://reddit.com/r/defiblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeFiChain’s official Twitter account is @defichain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DeFiChain

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI coin is a unit of account in DeFiChain, a decentralized blockchain platform focused on enabling fast, transparent, and accessible decentralized financial services. The DeFiChain Foundation issued around 600 million DFI in May 2020, and the platform runs on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism. DeFiChain features high transaction throughput, reliable decentralized governance, and security by anchoring its most recent Merkle root to the Bitcoin blockchain every few minutes. The DeFi Foundation is located in Singapore and is led by experienced blockchain experts Dr. Julian Hosp and U-zyn Chua.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFiChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFiChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

