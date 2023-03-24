Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Delcath Systems from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Delcath Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ DCTH opened at $4.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.87. Delcath Systems has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $6.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 19,605 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Delcath Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. 25.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

