Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Delcath Systems from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st.
Delcath Systems Stock Performance
NASDAQ DCTH opened at $4.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.87. Delcath Systems has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $6.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.67.
Delcath Systems Company Profile
Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.
