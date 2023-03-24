Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Acquired by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 507,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,876 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank owned about 0.08% of Delta Air Lines worth $16,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 177.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,815,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,374,000 after buying an additional 5,638,800 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 218.5% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,811,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,703,000 after buying an additional 1,928,799 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter valued at $38,925,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter valued at $35,681,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,700,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,578 shares during the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DAL shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Argus upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Delta Air Lines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.47.

In other news, Director Francis S. Blake purchased 12,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $496,910.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 93,795 shares in the company, valued at $3,618,611.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $186,231.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,295 shares in the company, valued at $4,430,786.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Francis S. Blake acquired 12,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $496,910.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 93,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,618,611.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,902. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAL stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.18. 3,661,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,143,724. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.26. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $46.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.17. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 45.69% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $13.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.03 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

