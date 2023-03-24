Democratic Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:DEMZ) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Democratic Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:DEMZGet Rating)’s share price fell 1.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.40 and last traded at $24.40. 2,875 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 2,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.81.

The firm has a market cap of $20.73 million, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.38.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Democratic Large Cap Core ETF stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Democratic Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:DEMZGet Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned approximately 0.14% of Democratic Large Cap Core ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The Democratic Large Cap Core ETF (DEMZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Democratic Large Cap Core index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap companies whose employees are highly supportive of Democratic candidates. DEMZ was launched on Nov 2, 2020 and is managed by RAM.

