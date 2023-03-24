Dero (DERO) Trading 52.4% Higher This Week

Dero (DERO) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 24th. Dero has a market cap of $90.34 million and $359,515.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dero has traded 52.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dero coin can now be purchased for $6.74 or 0.00024154 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27,921.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $91.66 or 0.00328300 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00012108 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $160.49 or 0.00574811 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00072681 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.43 or 0.00452815 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003582 BTC.

Dero Profile

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,395,281 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dero is dero.io. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

