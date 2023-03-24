Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Price Target to $188.00

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $186.00 to $188.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised PepsiCo from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $184.23.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $175.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo has a twelve month low of $154.86 and a twelve month high of $186.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.02.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

In related news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PEP. Prostatis Group LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 54,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384 shares in the last quarter. Campion Asset Management bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 19,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Finally, Flagstone Financial Management bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $218,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

