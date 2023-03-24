Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Price Target to $454.00

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $477.00 to $454.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.64% from the company’s previous close.

FDS has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $415.00 to $408.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $448.86.

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $392.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $419.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $422.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. FactSet Research Systems has a one year low of $345.92 and a one year high of $474.13. The stock has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.84.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.91, for a total value of $1,238,730.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,405,268.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 24,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,929,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $654,000. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 2,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

