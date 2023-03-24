Diaceutics (LON:DXRX) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Diaceutics PLC (LON:DXRX – Get Rating) shares rose 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 103.80 ($1.27) and last traded at GBX 103.50 ($1.27). Approximately 28,428 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 72,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 103 ($1.26).

Diaceutics Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 10.17 and a quick ratio of 9.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 102.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 88.23. The company has a market capitalization of £87.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,200.00 and a beta of 0.28.

About Diaceutics

Diaceutics PLC, a diagnostic commercialization company, provides data, data analytics, and implementation services for pharmaceutical companies worldwide. It operates DXRX platform, which offers DXRX data solutions, including access to various pipelines of diagnostic testing data from a network of laboratories that provides DXRX signal, lab mapping, testing dashboard, and physician mapping services; DXRX marketplace solutions, which enables a marketplace, where labs, pharma, and diagnostic companies come to find partners for collaborations on precision medicine diagnostics.

