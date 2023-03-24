Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI) Trading Up 0.9%

Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.19 and last traded at $1.17. Approximately 222,357 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,063,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.

Digital Brands Group Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Brands Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DBGI. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Brands Group during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Digital Brands Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. NVP Associates LLC purchased a new position in Digital Brands Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Digital Brands Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Digital Brands Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $407,000.

About Digital Brands Group

Digital Brands Group, Inc provides apparel under various brands on direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. The company offers denims under the DSTLD brand; and luxury men's suiting under the ACE Studios brand. It also designs, manufactures, and sells women's apparel, such as dresses, tops, jumpsuits, bottoms, sets, jackets, and rompers under the Bailey brand.

