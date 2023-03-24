Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Stake Boosted by Chico Wealth RIA

Chico Wealth RIA lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 373,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,140 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 9.2% of Chico Wealth RIA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Chico Wealth RIA’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $8,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter worth $51,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 7,160.0% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $106,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA DFAE traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $22.43. 192,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,821. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.08. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.43 and a fifty-two week high of $27.10.

