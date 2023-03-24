Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC) Shares Acquired by AWM Capital LLC

AWM Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,401,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,277 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 10.7% of AWM Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. AWM Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $31,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 530.6% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFIC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.22. 1,042,275 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.86.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.