Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) is Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,244 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $2,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 206.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 37,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 25,475 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,967,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFAI traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.75. 133,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 785,757. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $21.05 and a 52-week high of $28.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.93.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

