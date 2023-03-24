Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $11,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFUV. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $186,709,000. Resource Consulting Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $130,771,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $79,595,000. ML & R Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $58,086,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $50,349,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock opened at $31.98 on Friday. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $35.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.50.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

