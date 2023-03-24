Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Shares Gap Up to $17.30

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.30, but opened at $17.73. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares shares last traded at $17.84, with a volume of 12,308,503 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Stock Up 8.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.05.

Get Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares alerts:

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.