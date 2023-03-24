Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN) Shares Purchased by Acute Investment Advisory LLC

Acute Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN – Get Rating) by 264.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 455,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330,844 shares during the quarter. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares accounts for about 5.1% of Acute Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Acute Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares were worth $7,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 498.9% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SPDN opened at $16.10 on Friday. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares has a twelve month low of $14.23 and a twelve month high of $18.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.33.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares Profile

The Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares (SPDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides daily inverse exposure to the S&P 500, a market-cap-weighted index of 500 US large-cap firms selected by the S&Ps index committee. SPDN was launched on Jun 8, 2016 and is managed by Direxion.

