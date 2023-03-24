Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $166.80.

Several analysts recently commented on DLTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Dollar Tree Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $135.46 on Friday. Dollar Tree has a 12-month low of $124.76 and a 12-month high of $177.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling purchased 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $142.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,756. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. American National Bank raised its position in Dollar Tree by 905.0% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

