Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Sold by Willis Investment Counsel

Willis Investment Counsel decreased its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Donaldson by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,570,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $616,072,000 after acquiring an additional 97,879 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Donaldson by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,026,000 after purchasing an additional 413,360 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Donaldson by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,900,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,203,000 after purchasing an additional 132,979 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Donaldson by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,959,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,594,000 after purchasing an additional 162,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Donaldson by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,596,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,255,000 after purchasing an additional 16,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Donaldson from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Donaldson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Donaldson from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Donaldson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DCI opened at $63.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.33. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $66.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.66.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Donaldson had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $828.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James Owens sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $713,664.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,098.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director James Owens sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $713,664.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,098.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $274,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 26,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,023. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

