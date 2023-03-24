Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.74

Shares of Dorel Industries Inc (TSE:DII.B – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.74 and last traded at C$3.74, with a volume of 22859 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.89.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Dorel Industries from C$11.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Dorel Industries from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Dorel Industries Stock Down 1.1 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.51, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$106.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87, a PEG ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.93.

About Dorel Industries

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

