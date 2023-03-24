DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) versus Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Head to Head Review

Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) and DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.9% of Vista Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of Vista Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of DRDGOLD shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Vista Gold and DRDGOLD, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vista Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 DRDGOLD 0 0 1 0 3.00

Volatility and Risk

Vista Gold currently has a consensus target price of $2.25, indicating a potential upside of 324.37%. DRDGOLD has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 64.29%. Given Vista Gold’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Vista Gold is more favorable than DRDGOLD.

Vista Gold has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DRDGOLD has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vista Gold and DRDGOLD’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vista Gold N/A N/A -$4.93 million ($0.04) -13.25 DRDGOLD $336.84 million N/A $73.95 million N/A N/A

DRDGOLD has higher revenue and earnings than Vista Gold.

Profitability

This table compares Vista Gold and DRDGOLD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vista Gold N/A -40.97% -37.30% DRDGOLD N/A N/A N/A

About Vista Gold

Vista Gold Corp. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects. It focuses on Mt. Todd in Northern Territory, Australia project. The company was founded on November 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, CO.

About DRDGOLD

DRDGOLD Ltd. engages in the business of retreatment of surface gold. It operates through the following segments: Ergo, FWGR, and Other Reconciling Items. The Ergo segment treats slime dams and sand dumps to the south of Johannesburg’s central business district as well as the East and Central Rand goldfields. The FWGR segment focuses on the slime dams in the West Rand goldfields. The company was founded on February 16, 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

