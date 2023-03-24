Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.083 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported C($1.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C($1.93). The firm had revenue of C$49.61 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

