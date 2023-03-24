Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Stake Lowered by Romano Brothers AND Company

Romano Brothers AND Company trimmed its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,234 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy comprises 1.3% of Romano Brothers AND Company’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $8,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 124.8% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 1,138.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy stock opened at $91.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.76 and a 52 week high of $116.33. The stock has a market cap of $70.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.42.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.08%.

DUK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.70.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

