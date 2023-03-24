Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Shares Purchased by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,674 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Eagle Bulk Shipping worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 20.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,230 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the third quarter valued at approximately $850,000. 79.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EGLE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.71.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Stock Performance

Eagle Bulk Shipping Cuts Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ EGLE traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.61. 81,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,482. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.91. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.13 and a 1-year high of $78.75. The firm has a market cap of $652.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Justin A. Knowles purchased 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.27 per share, with a total value of $80,359.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,842 shares in the company, valued at $276,151.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. The company was founded by Sophocles N. Zoullas on March 23, 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

