Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $12.86

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.86 and last traded at $12.87, with a volume of 1032372 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.29.

A number of brokerages have commented on DEA. Citigroup cut Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut Easterly Government Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Easterly Government Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.42.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Down 3.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.24 and a 200 day moving average of $15.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 5.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.54%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 302.86%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 128,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Natixis grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 224,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 81,962 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 22,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

