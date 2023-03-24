ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECT) versus Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Critical Contrast

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECT – Get Rating) and Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.0% of ECA Marcellus Trust I shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for ECA Marcellus Trust I and Alvopetro Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ECA Marcellus Trust I 0 0 0 0 N/A Alvopetro Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ECA Marcellus Trust I and Alvopetro Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ECA Marcellus Trust I $4.15 million 0.00 $2.90 million N/A N/A Alvopetro Energy $34.98 million 5.25 $6.61 million $0.79 6.40

Alvopetro Energy has higher revenue and earnings than ECA Marcellus Trust I.

Volatility & Risk

ECA Marcellus Trust I has a beta of 2, meaning that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alvopetro Energy has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ECA Marcellus Trust I and Alvopetro Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ECA Marcellus Trust I 46.53% 4.37% 4.32% Alvopetro Energy 51.69% 43.50% 32.82%

Summary

Alvopetro Energy beats ECA Marcellus Trust I on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ECA Marcellus Trust I

ECA Marcellus Trust I is a statutory trust. It owns royalty interest in producing wells and development wells. It also acquires horizontal natural gas development wells to be drilled to the Marcellus Shale formation. The company was founded in March 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Alvopetro Energy

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of hydrocarbons onshore. Its natural gas projects include Caburé and Gomo. The company was founded on September 25, 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

