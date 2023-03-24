ECN Capital Corp. (ECN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on April 20th

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th.

ECN Capital Trading Down 16.7 %

Shares of ECN Capital stock opened at C$2.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.48. ECN Capital has a 1 year low of C$2.34 and a 1 year high of C$7.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$674.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 493.70, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 3.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ECN shares. Raymond James cut their price target on ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on ECN Capital from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TD Securities dropped their target price on ECN Capital from C$7.00 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares dropped their target price on ECN Capital from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC downgraded ECN Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$5.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$4.28.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

