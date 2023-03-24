Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Bought by Atlas Private Wealth Management

Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ECL. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1,406.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 39.8% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ECL traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $157.60. 265,033 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,174,152. The firm has a market cap of $44.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.98. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.04 and a twelve month high of $185.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $156.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.83.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 55.50%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ecolab from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.63.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $717,631.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,423.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

