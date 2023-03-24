Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Stock Position Decreased by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. decreased its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ECL. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at about $304,475,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 429.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 904,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,786,000 after acquiring an additional 734,000 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 180.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 604,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,361,000 after acquiring an additional 389,400 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,328,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,256,000 after acquiring an additional 339,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 596.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 375,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,243,000 after acquiring an additional 321,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ecolab from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.63.

In other news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $717,631.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,027,423.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ECL opened at $157.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.30. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.04 and a 52-week high of $185.50. The company has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.98.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 55.50%.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

