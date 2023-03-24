Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Shares Down 4.3%

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) fell 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.70 and last traded at $7.70. 317,125 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,730,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on EDIT. Citigroup began coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Editas Medicine from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Editas Medicine from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Editas Medicine from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Editas Medicine from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Editas Medicine Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.13 and a 200 day moving average of $10.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 50.28% and a negative net margin of 1,118.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. Analysts expect that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Shearman sold 2,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total transaction of $26,979.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,955.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Editas Medicine news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 4,287 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $41,455.29. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,269.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Shearman sold 2,790 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $26,979.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,955.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,460 shares of company stock valued at $89,105. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Editas Medicine

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 80,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 288,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

Further Reading

