Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Educational Development Stock Down 6.8 %

Educational Development stock opened at $2.89 on Tuesday. Educational Development has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $25.17 million, a PE ratio of -101.97 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.05.

Institutional Trading of Educational Development

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Educational Development by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Educational Development by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Educational Development during the third quarter worth about $32,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Educational Development during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Educational Development during the first quarter worth about $367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.22% of the company’s stock.

Educational Development Company Profile

Educational Development Corp. engages in the provision of educational children’s books. It operates through the Home Business and Publishing segments. The Home Business (Usborne Books & More or UBAM) segment sells books through independent consultants directly to customers by hosting home parties, through social media collaboration platforms on the internet, by hosting book fairs with school and public libraries.

