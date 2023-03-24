Efinity Token (EFI) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $47.24 Million

Efinity Token (EFI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 24th. One Efinity Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0761 or 0.00000274 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Efinity Token has a market cap of $47.24 million and $709,692.59 worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Efinity Token has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Efinity Token

Efinity Token was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 620,997,023 tokens. Efinity Token’s official message board is enjin.io/blog-tags/efinity. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @efinityio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Efinity Token is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Efinity Token’s official website is efinity.io.

Buying and Selling Efinity Token

According to CryptoCompare, “The Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity, which is focused on being an NFT highway and not a general computing blockchain. The primary function of the token is for creating, transferring, and purchasing NFTs. Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to be minimal and stay in the background, so users can enjoy their NFTs without worrying about how the network operates.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efinity Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Efinity Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Efinity Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

