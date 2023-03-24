Electroneum Trading Down 5.3% This Week (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $41.44 million and approximately $24,967.56 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Electroneum has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003571 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000752 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001310 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00010577 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,942,156,776 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.

The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.

Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.

In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

Buying and Selling Electroneum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

