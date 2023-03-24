Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Senior Officer James Halliday Sells 27,300 Shares of Stock

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) Senior Officer James Halliday sold 27,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.10, for a total transaction of C$494,130.00.

On Friday, March 10th, James Halliday sold 33,664 shares of Element Fleet Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.50, for a total transaction of C$622,784.00.

Shares of TSE:EFN opened at C$17.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$19.00 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 247.70, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 5.97. Element Fleet Management Corp. has a twelve month low of C$10.99 and a twelve month high of C$20.21. The firm has a market cap of C$7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Element Fleet Management’s payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

EFN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James upgraded Element Fleet Management from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Element Fleet Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$23.38.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

