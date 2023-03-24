Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Given New $580.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $610.00 to $580.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 30.09% from the company’s current price.

ELV has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $505.00 to $523.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $550.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $581.68.

Shares of NYSE ELV traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $445.83. The stock had a trading volume of 238,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,411. The business’s 50 day moving average is $477.88 and its 200-day moving average is $490.86. The company has a market cap of $105.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.85. Elevance Health has a 52 week low of $440.02 and a 52 week high of $549.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $39.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.62 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Elevance Health will post 32.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELV. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

