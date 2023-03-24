Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF (BATS:VOTE) Stock Holdings Increased by Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF (BATS:VOTE – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares during the quarter. Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF accounts for 1.3% of Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF were worth $8,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF by 145.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF by 425.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF by 31.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF by 29.9% during the third quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 20,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 4,682 shares during the period.

Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF Price Performance

VOTE stock opened at $45.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.99.

About Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF

The Engine No. 1 Transform 500 ETF (VOTE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large Cap Select index. The ETF currently has 410.2m in AUM and 505 holdings. VOTE tracks a market-cap-weighted index consisting of large-cap US stocks VOTE was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by Engine No.

