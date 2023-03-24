ENI (NYSE:E) Stock Rating Lowered by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of ENI from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ENI in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of ENI in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ENI in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.25.

E stock opened at $26.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ENI has a 12 month low of $20.38 and a 12 month high of $32.21. The firm has a market cap of $48.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.42.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a $0.4623 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. ENI’s payout ratio is 19.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in E. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ENI by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,861 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ENI by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 89,779 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after buying an additional 25,157 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ENI by 11.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,327 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in ENI by 199.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,199 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 20,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ENI by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 590,847 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $17,282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,621 shares during the last quarter. 1.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

