Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Raised to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has $225.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on ENPH. OTR Global lowered shares of Enphase Energy to a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Enphase Energy to a neutral rating and set a $365.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $303.08.

Shares of ENPH opened at $204.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.31. Enphase Energy has a one year low of $128.67 and a one year high of $339.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a PE ratio of 73.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.49.

In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $965,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,524,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $965,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $343,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 10,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

