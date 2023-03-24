Entourage Health (CVE:ENTG) Trading 25% Higher

Entourage Health Corp. (CVE:ENTG – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 25% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 5,245 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 86,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,914.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.03. The stock has a market cap of C$7.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.84.

Entourage Health Company Profile

Entourage Health Corp. engages in the production and distribution of cannabis products for medical and adult-use markets in Canada. The company offers cannabis plants, dried cannabis, oils, topicals, extracts, and edibles. It provides its products under the Color Cannabis, Saturday Cannabis, Starseed Medicinals, and Mary's Medicinals brand names.

