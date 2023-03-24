Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Shares Bought by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Envista were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVST. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in shares of Envista by 69.8% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Envista by 419.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Envista during the second quarter worth $35,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Envista during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Envista by 35.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NVST shares. TheStreet upgraded Envista from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Envista from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

In other Envista news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 10,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total value of $379,606.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,865 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,283.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NVST stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.68. 264,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,962,239. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $31.67 and a 12-month high of $52.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.42.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Envista had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $660.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

