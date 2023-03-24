EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $34.58

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $34.58 and last traded at $34.61, with a volume of 735772 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.76.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on EPR. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on EPR Properties from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on EPR Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on EPR Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EPR Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on EPR Properties in a report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.
The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 7.76 and a current ratio of 7.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.67.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in EPR Properties by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in EPR Properties by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in EPR Properties by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in EPR Properties by 987.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 98,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after acquiring an additional 89,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in EPR Properties by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 12,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.
EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Experiential, Education, and Corporate/Unallocated. The Experiential segment includes investments in megaplex theaters, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.
